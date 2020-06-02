This year’s Red, White & Boom! celebration in Denison will be limited to fireworks-only this year, according to Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner.
The afternoon/evening event that has included games and other activities in previous years will not take place.
“We don’t want to worry about having too much interaction with everyone,” Bonner said.
The location for the fireworks display has not yet been set.
“We are looking for an alternate location for the fireworks that would maybe easier to have as a drive-up,” Bonner said.
“People could hang out in their cars and watch fireworks without having to worry about policing social distancing.”
The goal is to have to fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on July 3, she said.
“We’re working with the city of Denison to find a location that the city and everyone can agree with,” Bonner said.
The Denison City Council will have the final say on approval of the location, she said.
