Republican caucus locations for most of the precincts in Crawford County will be at the Denison Middle School.

The caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3.

The Republican caucus sites were announced on Thursday.

 The Iowa Republican Party encourages individuals to register to vote before they attend their local caucus. Those who aren’t sure if they are registered or want to register on caucus night need to bring their ID.

To find all Republican caucus locations in the state, go online at https://www.iowagop.org/2020-caucus-locations.

Crawford County

The following precincts all meet at Denison Middle School, 1201 North 16th Street in Denison.

DCAB Precinct

Charter Oak Precinct

Denison 1st Ward

Denison 2nd Ward-Denison Township

Denison 3rd Ward-Goodrich Township

Northeast Precinct

The following two precincts meet in different locations.

Southeast Precinct, Schleswig Middle School, 714 Date Street, Schleswig

SRK Precinct, Manilla Fire Hall, 549 Main Street, Manilla

