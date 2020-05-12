Residents from the North 16th Street neighborhood between Denison High School and Denison Middle School are asking the City of Denison to help with a speeding and illegal parking issue, in order to make their area of the community safer for children and pedestrians.
Rachel Torrey submitted a letter to the city, signed by her and her husband and by eight neighbors, asking for radar speed signs to be placed on North 16th Street to be visible to both lanes of traffic traveling between the high school and middle school.
The letter said North 16th Street is one of the busiest in the community, especially during the school year, and the slope of the street in the area makes it easy for drivers to unknowingly drive above the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.
The letter added that many residents in the neighborhood have had damage done to their property by negligent drivers and that many have had to replace concrete mailboxes after they have been hit by vehicles.
A third safety concern is the amount of pedestrian traffic along the street, including children who walk between the high school and middle school.
“Also, citizens living along the east side of the street must cross traffic in order to reach a connected sidewalk,” the letter says. “The height of the hills and curvature or the road increase the danger of crossing the street.”
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said at last week’s city council meeting that he had been working on this issue with Police Chief Dan Schaffer.
“We feel that we at least need a consensus, possibly, from the council tonight to install a couple more speed limit signs right in that area with flashing amber lights,” he said.
The council gave its approval for that to be done.
Crawford said the speed limit signs with flashing amber lights could cost $200-$300 per sign, which would be well under the $2,500 threshold in the city’s procurement policy that would require getting quotes.
He added that a sign that flashes the speed of a motorist, that uses solar power, would cost about $3,500 per sign.
Crawford continued that the police chief has talked to his officers about doing more patrolling in the neighborhood to catch the speeders and those who are parking along the street.
Parking is not permitted along North 16th Street in either direction.
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said the same issue exists on North 24th Street between the United Presbyterian Church and Our Savior Lutheran Church.
“I think it needs to come to the council for discussion because I think we might have some more issues in town than just one area, with the way speed limit signs are spaced and the way the road kind of lays itself out,” she said.
The other council members agreed that the issue needs to be discussed further.
Crawford added that Rachel Torrey had requested to be on the agenda for the council’s May 19 meeting.
