Dawn Mentzer, CEO of the Rolling Hills Community Services Region, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to give a budget update for the mental health and disability agency.
The following is an edited and condensed account and reflects the opinions of those involved in the discussion.
Rolling Hills serves Buena Vista, Carroll, Calhoun, Cherokee, Crawford, Ida, Sac and Woodbury counties.
Mentzer said the Rolling Hills governance board met on January 8 to discuss budget scenarios for the coming fiscal year.
“We looked at different per capita targets for next year because we wanted to make sure we were able to invest in the core services we’re going to need going forward,” she said.
Rolling Hills doesn’t have the levy capacity, even if the maximum-allowed levy of $42.79 were imposed, to develop all the services mandated by the state, she said.
“Of the eight core services that we have to have in place by July of 2021, we have three of them,” Mentzer said.
Mentzer gave the Rolling Hills board an estimate of $6.5 million as the cost for starting up the five additional services.
Mentzer recommended a levy of $38.68 per capita just to cover the Rolling Hills budget next year.
The Rolling Hills board settled on a levy of $36.
The levy in the current fiscal year is $30.75.
Chairman Cecil Blum asked if the levy would stair-step upwards.
Mentzer said it will.
The Rolling Hills board decided it would be less problematic to go from $30.75 to $36 – rather than jumping to $38.68 or $42.79, she said.
The total budget for Rolling Hills in the next fiscal year will be $7,631,840.
Crawford County’s contribution will be $457,505.
A levy of $36 will bring the region’s end-of-year balance down to 33 percent of budget in the next fiscal year, Mentzer said.
“It does make me a little nervous getting down to even 33 percent because the counties aren’t going to have any money sitting there and the region is going to have to meet our first quarter obligations in July 2022,” she said.
“How long can we continue this path?” asked Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer.
“We’ve got to continue the path of getting up to the max (levy) because we just have no ability funding-wise to do everything that we need to do,” Mentzer said.
Rolling Hills will not be the only region out of compliance next year, she said.
“What happens if you’re out of compliance?” Muhlbauer asked.
“There is no penalty for being out of compliance, however it has been my mission all along - as CEO I feel it is very necessary to bring us into compliance with the law, so we have been working very diligently to bring all of the services that we can, that will be feasible for Rolling Hills, into our region,” she said.
The region has been working on adding a mobile crisis access center; development of other services has stalled due to lack of funding, she said.
The agreed-to $36 levy will be $540,000 below budgeted expenditures for next year, she said.
Rolling Hills will also be required to develop a state-mandated children’s behavioral health service next year, she said.
Plains Area Mental Health and the needs of an assessment center shared with Sioux Rivers Community Services Region will also require additional financial resources from Rolling Hills in the coming year, Mentzer said.
Blum said Crawford County’s philosophy is to only create programs that are sustainable.
Mentzer said legislative action that forced the regions to spend down balances contributed to the funding problem.
“We were at 100 percent balance,” she said. “We weren’t just sitting there on a savings account; we were going to utilize those dollars to develop services.”
“That’s on the construction side and that’s no money for operations?” Supervisor Eric Skoog asked.
Mentzer said the funds would have been used for startup.
Blum said the year-to-year numbers to continue new services would be lower after the first year.
“It’s giving us a levy whiplash because we spent down and now we’re having to continue to rise back up,” Muhlbauer said. “Unless the state steps in and tries to give us some funding back.”
Mentzer said the governor’s current proposal is to reduce the mental health levy to $12.50 for all counties and provide $80 million in state aid through a sales tax.
“And then hope the economy stays strong so that they can fulfill that $80 million obligation to the regions if this goes through,” she said.
If enacted, that change would take place over three years and would gradually shift funding, she said.
Mentzer said her personal opinion, which she has shared with other boards of supervisors, is that the services will eventually be taken away from the regions.
“This is just, in my mind, a part of a plan to take over mental health and provide it all to the MCOs (Managed Care Organizations) eventually,” she said. “And then the MCOs will be delivering one system for mental health and it will not involve the regions at some point.”
She said her opinion was reinforced by the history of state legislation that reduced the regions’ fund balances and required the addition of new core and children’s services in the last several years.
“It’s all supposed to be one system that will be bought out at some point. That’s my personal opinion,” Mentzer said. “If I were to say that down at the state level or to our legislators it would probably be discounted.”
Blum said he had attended a legislative coffee meeting last month at which the subject was discussed.
Some of the area’s legislators asked good questions, but those with no personal interest or interest in mental health don’t take the time to learn about the system, he said.
Blum said he was encouraged that the legislators talked about funding in the discussion.
Mentzer said a state legislator recently asked her about noncore services that the regions fund.
“He said, ‘If it’s noncore, why would you fund it at all? Just stick to the core requirements.’”
Mentzer said Rolling Hills provides many services, such as a transition home in Vail, that are noncore.
“WESCO and the Vail Home has been a huge success,” Blum said. “It’s how a program is supposed to work and it’s had good results.”
“But they really don’t leave our regions with the authority to say what we want to do,” Muhlbauer said.
The people who have “boots on the ground” see the successes of the noncore services, Mentzer said.
“And then the core services they’re wanting us to invest in are all very costly,” she said.
Mentzer provided extensive details about Crawford County’s funding obligations for Rolling Hills to conclude the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.