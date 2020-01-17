In his first outing as a candidate for the Crawford County Board of Supervisors, Ty Rosburg, of Charter Oak, was hindered somewhat by the lateness of his entry into the race.
He was chosen by the Crawford County Republican Party to replace Steve Ulmer on the ballot when Ulmer decided to drop out of the race in August 2018.
“When that opportunity came by and people suggested I’d be good for it, I thought, ‘You know what? I think I would be,’” Rosburg said.
“So I went to the boss (his wife, Natalie) and I said, ‘What do you think?’ She said, ‘I can’t believe it’s taken you this long to run for something.’”
Rosburg couldn’t start his campaign right away in 2018 because of a family matter in Texas.
“I ended up with only about six weeks for campaigning,” he said.
Rosburg said he followed the example of District 18 Representative Steve Holt.
“I went out and walked every town and beat the bushes,” he said.
Campaigning door to door was less effective than he would have liked.
“It seemed like I was only catching half the people at home, at best,” he said.
He came up just short in the election.
In a four-way race for three seats on the board of supervisors, Rosburg came in fourth with 2,829 votes – but was only 91 votes behind the third-place candidate.
He found out later that even though he had good name recognition with farmers and others in the agriculture industry due to his business, Rosburg Livestock, many people in the towns didn’t know him at all.
He hopes to correct that issue this time around with a full campaign.
Rosburg said he has had a lifelong interest in running for public office.
“I’ve always been fascinated with our Founding Fathers,” he said. “I don’t know how they found that many smart people to put in one place at one time. I think we were pretty blessed by that.”
Rosburg’s interest in history and philosophy guides his interest in government, he said.
“I always thought if I could carry on and in some small way help our state and nation, I wanted to do it,” he said.
He said he would work with Evan Blakley and the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County to find ways to increase the number of businesses in the county.
“If I think I could chase down an industry to come here, and if I have to spend my own money to drive out to talk to them, I’ll do it,” Rosburg said.
“I’m looking out for the benefit of the county. I think there are some different ways we need to start looking at how our county is structured as far as getting people to come here from outside.
“If Evan has a company interested in coming to Crawford County and he needs someone to go with him and speak on the county’s behalf, I’m there,” he said.
“I’m a pretty good salesman. If you’ve got a business, you’re in sales. I think I can get out there and help Crawford County in that regard.”
He said he would like to reach out to the Hispanic and Sudanese communities.
“I think it’s important that we start to develop our community togetherness,” he said.
“With our ethnic diversity in Crawford County, I think if we work hard to overcome the issues we have, maybe we could be an example that shines for the rest of the nation for how things can work.”
Rosburg is also interested in working to improve mental health services – and keeping local control of those services.
“Who cares more about Crawford County than the people who are here?” he said.
“If you watch our supervisors, you can see they genuinely care about the people of the county. They are worried about the budget because that’s their job, but they want to make sure those dollars are best spent to look after our people.”
Rosburg said he has lots of ideas and lots of ambition that he’d like to put to work for the county.
“I don’t want to let Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson down,” he said.
