...WINTRY MIX OR FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS CREATING BLIZZARD TO NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OVER MANY PARTS OF IOWA SATURDAY... .MUCH OF THE SNOW HAS ENDED FOR THIS EVENT, BUT WIDESPREAD FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SOME WINTRY MIX ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO THE NIGHT RESULTING IN ICE ACCUMULATIONS ON ROADS AND ELEVATED SURFACES. STRONG WINDS FROM THE NORTHWEST WILL THEN DEVELOP EARLY SATURDAY WITH WIND GUSTS OVER 45 MPH ANTICIPATED ALONG WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES. THE GUSTY WINDS WILL ALSO CREATE WIDESPREAD, SIGNIFICANT VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS ON SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY OVER NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IOWA. THIS IS WHEN WHITEOUT OR NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS WITH HAZARDOUS TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL IS EXPECTED. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, PERSISTENT FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH SATURDAY. FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PARTS OF NORTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON ICE AND SNOW COVERED ROADS AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. HAZARDOUS TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND IMPACT POWER LINES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&