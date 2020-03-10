Art Educators of Iowa (AEI) annually presents an art show for Youth Art Month (YAM), with selective artworks juried at the Iowa State Historical Building in Des Moines in March.
This year the reception will take place on April 4 as the national art educators international conference will be in Minneapolis this year, and many art educators will attend that conference.
YAM is a show and celebration that takes place in each state. Each school, where the art teacher is a member of AEI, may enter 10 art works, which are juried by a team of profession artists.
The 2020 show had artworks entered from 42 Iowa schools. The selection was narrowed to 168 artworks on exhibit.
Three Schleswig artists had their artwork accepted into the show: Kyler Bruhn, transitional kindergarten (TK), Self Portrait First Day of School; Cohen Watts, kindergarten (K), Weaving; and Wyatt Kragel, grade 2, Cut Flowers with Pollen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.