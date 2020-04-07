On Thursday, Ann Lebo, the director of the Iowa Department of Education, announced that all accredited non-public schools and public districts are required to indicate which method of continuous learning they will use - voluntary or required - from April 13 through April 30. The schools have until April 10 to submit their decision to the state.
The closure of schools was extended through April 30 by order of the governor.
Districts are strongly encouraged to choose one method but are not required to do so, Lebo said
She added, however, that the department will follow up with districts and accredited non-public schools that choose not to offer continuous learning, to ensure that missed instructional time is made up in a manner that is appropriate in accordance with circumstances at that point in time.
The Denison Community School District has been in a voluntary continuous learning mode since the first day schools closed (March 16).
Superintendent Mike Pardun said the school intends to remain in a voluntary continuous learning state at this time.
“We have a high percentage of our families that have indicated in past years they have access to the internet but know that there are some that do not,” Pardun said in an email to the Denison Bulletin and Review.
“Our technology department is working with Verizon and has acquired some WiFi hotspots to fill in the gaps for our families who do not have the internet as best we can,” he added.
In a statement sent to parents of students on Friday, Pardun spoke about the schools being closed through April 30 and the need to keep everyone safe.
The statement continued, “Our district is reviewing all the guidance outlined by the Iowa Department of Education for continuing learning during the closure, and considering which is the most appropriate path forward for our students, families, and staff.
“We want to ensure that we have the ability to provide high-level student learning experiences in a virtual environment, and that all students have equitable access to devices and the Internet.
“We will continue to provide a variety of learning and enrichment activities for our students shared directly from our teachers. While these activities aren’t ‘required learning,’ we strongly encourage parents, families, and other caregivers to support participation while students are at home.”
Pardun said the district is continuing to work with the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa’s Area Education Agencies and many other school districts to uncover answers to the questions that parents have about how the extended closure will affect their children.
Ar-We-Va
The Ar-We-Va Community School District last week posted a distance learning survey posted on its website to determine families’ access to technology. The information provided in the survey was used to help district officials determine how distance learning can and may be offered.
Today, in a letter posted on its website, the Ar-We-Va district said it will be providing for continuous learning according to the Department of Education’s “voluntary educational enrichment opportunities” model from April 14 through April 30 due to the new order given by the governor.
Students will be provided with opportunities to stay engaged with familiar content and practice previously learned skills. Participation will be encouraged but entirely optional, and no activities or assignments will be graded, but feedback options are being explored.
To read the Ar-Ve-Va letter in its entirety, go to https://www.ar-we-va.k12.ia.us/continuous-learning-letter/.
IKM-Manning
In its social media, the IKM-Manning School District said its administrative team will be meet with the district leadership team to discuss what continuous learning will look like. Details about the plan will be released this week, with a target to begin continuous learning starting the week of April 13.
Charter Oak-Ute
Adam Eggeling, superintendent for the Charter Oak-Ute Community School District, said on the district’s website that school officials are reviewing the guidance from the Department of Education regarding continued learning and are considering which is the most appropriate path for its students, families, and staff.
“We are doing our best to provide the best situation educationally that we can to ensure that we can produce the best situation in as an equitable fashion as possible at this time,” he said in the post.
He added that some options will include virtual possibilities, as well as materials that will be available without Internet access.
“Our teachers will prepare materials to the best of their abilities,” Eggling’s statement said. “Although these will not be required materials, we strongly recommend and encourage parents, families, and other caregivers to support participation while students are at home.”
