“It was the most amazing experience,” said Amy Segebart, of Dow City. “I would recommend it to anybody.”
She recently traveled to CBS Television City in Burbank, California, to attend a taping of The Price is Right game show – and found herself doing more than just watching the show.
Amy and her friend Tonia Christiansen-Petterson went to California for a “girls’ trip” where her friend surprised Amy with tickets to The Price is Right.
“She knew it was my favorite show,” Amy said. “I’ve known her since I was four years old. We grew up together in Dow City.”
For the occasion, Tonia had t-shirts made up that said:
Take a trip with your best friend of over 40 plus years
Go to The Price is Right
• Hear the words “Come on down!”
“Luckily, I was able to get that third box marked,” Amy said.
She and Tonia arrived at the studio at 11 a.m. on January 15 and stood in line for about two hours.
“We were outside and it was about 65 degrees, which we thought was beautiful,” she said. “It was funny because everybody else thought it was cold.”
Everyone in the line was given a number; Tonia and Amy were assigned numbers 18 and 19.
After that they were given name tags and had to give up their cellphones.
“Not even iWatches were allowed,” Amy said.
After a long wait, a producer began interviewing every one of the 326 people waiting in line.
“That’s how you get selected to go onto the show,” Amy said.
A friend from Kansas City who had been on the show told Amy that having a catchy phrase or a rap song would improve one’s chances of being selected.
“I’m not clever and I can’t come up with any kind of a rap song,” she said. “I was just basically myself and told them were I was from and all that good stuff.”
Amy and Tonia were hoping to sit with several others they met while waiting in line, but the show’s staff placed the two friends in the front row away from their new acquaintances.
Tonia was very disappointed.
“She said, ‘Great. Nobody ever gets picked over here,’” Amy said. “I was just excited to be in the audience because it was wild. What you see in the audience on TV - the excitement is ten times that.”
The studio was so loud that when Amy’s name was called to “Come on down!” she didn’t hear it.
“There is a girl that stands up on stage and she has your name on a big poster board,” Amy said. “When she held up my name, that’s how I knew that I had been called.”
She was so shocked that she grabbed Tonia hard enough to scare her.
“I don’t think she knew what was I happening,” Amy said. “I said, ‘Oh, my God! That’s my name! That’s my name!’”
She went down with a “deer in the headlights” expression on her face.
Amy had a chance to bid on two items. The first was a virtual reality headset, though the studio was so loud she wasn’t entirely sure what she was bidding on.
Then she got another surprise.
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor presented the second item for bidding, which was the latest iPhone.
“I was fortunate enough to get a selfie taken with her,” Amy said. “It was amazing.”
Amy was outbid both times and didn’t get a chance to go up on the stage to compete in the show’s other games.
“I was really close in both of my items up for bid,” she said.
A young newlywed who had recently lost his job won a trip to Greece and a car.
“He was saying how poor he was, so I was glad he won,” Amy said.
Host Drew Carey took time during breaks in the production to interact with crowd and tell jokes.
“He’s a pretty funny guy,” Amy said.
After the show, everyone who was called down, whether or not they had won anything, had to spend time filling out paperwork and tax documents.
They were required to agree not to disclose anything about the show until after it aired.
Her episode was broadcast on Friday, January 24, so she’s now free to talk about it.
Normal episodes air about three months after taping, but the episode with Trainor was turned around quickly to help promote the Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday.
Amy said one disappointment is that she can’t go back on the show for 10 years, according to the rules.
“I’m thinking, ‘Cripes, I’ll be dead by then,’” she said. “That’s a long dang time.”
She made $300 for being a contestant and was given the card with her name on it that had cued her to “Come on down!”
Her day at the show lasted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Just to be a guest was great, but to be called down was amazing,” Amy said.
“It was just one of the best days of my life.”
