The last few months of the class of 2020’s senior year have been different from any experienced by the members of other high school classes in recent memory.
The Bulletin and Review spoke with several members of the Denison High School (DHS) Class of 2020 to get their thoughts on the conclusion to their senior year.
Brooke Kropf said she has continued to do online homework for her classes through Western Iowa Tech Community College and she has been working a lot at the Hy-Vee Floral Shop.
Noah Fredericksen said he found the first few weeks after the school closed to be frustrating.
“I didn’t really have anything to do,” he said.
Since then he has been working about 40 hours per week at Hy-Vee and doing one assignment per week for his classes, which he said is a lot less homework than he would have had in a normal year.
Kaitlyn Pieper said she has been working 20 to 35 hours per week at Bomgaars and keeping up with college courses online through Western Iowa Tech.
“I just missed being able to see everyone in the halls and see all the teachers because I did not know that Friday (March 13) would be the last day,” Kropf said.
March 12 was her actual last day, because she was sick the next day.
“If I had known that would be my last day in Denison High School walking the halls, I probably would have done the day differently,” she said. “A lot of people I’ve been talking to said they would have done the same, as well.”
“We’d have tried to prepare for it and cram in as much stuff as we could before everything ended,” Fredericksen said.
He said he would have tried to appreciate everything more at the time.
“Two weeks ago I went back to the school to clean out my locker,” he said. “Even though I hated it at the time, it made me appreciate and miss the atmosphere of the school. All the stuff that I would take for granted on a normal day are the things I miss most now.”
“I’m definitely going to miss seeing some people for the last time,” Pieper said. “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time seeing them and who knows where we’re all going to end up now.”
She said she missed the opportunity to say goodbye to her favorite teachers for the final time.
Kropf said she had looked forward to competing on the varsity golf team and bettering herself at the game.
For Fredericksen, the loss of the final band, choir and speech contests had an impact.
He also regretted not being able to participate in the talk the seniors have with underclassmen about what they have enjoyed and what they will miss.
“There were a lot of ‘lasts,’” Fredericksen said. “I missed out on a lot of those.”
Pieper said she was glad she got to bowl during the winter, but she was unhappy about losing prom and not having a normal commencement ceremony.
The students had mixed feelings about the modified graduation ceremony that will take place on Sunday.
One student at a time will cross an outdoor stage to receive a diploma; family members will watch from inside parked vehicles.
“I’m glad they are trying to give us a regular graduation ceremony because that’s something I’ve looked forward to since I went into high school,” Kropf said.
“It will be nice to be able to graduate and walk across the stage and get my diploma. I’m glad that they’ll be able to do something for us.”
Fredericksen said he understands why the school is trying to give the students a proper sendoff, but he doesn’t think it’s necessary.
“My opinion is that it’s over,” he said. “I would appreciate a diploma and not making such a big deal out of it. I feel like we should just move on.”
“It’s hard because we’re not all sitting together but I get why they have to do it that way,” Pieper said.
She is hopeful that a planned full commencement will take place in July.
Kropf said she had learned not to take anything for granted.
Many seniors just wanted to get the year behind them, she said.
“But this really changes your perspective because now they realize that they would rather be in school and be in classes with their classmates than be learning everything online and not be able to see each other,” she said.
Fredericksen said he is upset about losing the end of his senior year but he is also excited to move on to bigger things.
“The last year of high school is just one step in my journey,” he said. “I feel like I have a lot more to do.”
Pieper said the way the year ended would leave a mark on her life.
“People don’t realize how important that moment in your life is until you don’t get it,” she said.
“I would really just like it to go away,” Kropf said of the coronavirus pandemic. “I would like everything to go back to normal.”
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to keep pushing for the future,” Fredericksen said. “Even though we had bumps in the road, life goes on.”
“I would say don’t expect everything will happen the way you want it to,” Pieper said. “Things change. None of us were expecting this.”
