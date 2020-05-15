Action dependent on arrival of safety precautions,
COVID-19 numbers in county
After a lengthy discussion of the matter at the Tuesday morning Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors voted 3-2 to have a “soft opening” of the Crawford County Courthouse on Monday, May 18.
Supervisors Cecil Blum, Kyle Shultz and Dave Muhlbauer voted to move forward with beginning to reopen the courthouse; supervisors Jeri Vogt and Eric Skoog voted against.
All of the supervisors agreed that if the situation changed for the worse by today (Friday, May 15) that the “soft opening” could be canceled or pushed back.
The courthouse doors have been locked since March 17, with access for members of the public by appointment only.
The reopening of the courthouse will be dependent on whether safety precautions are in place in all of the courthouse offices as of today and on whether the COVID-19 situation in the county has changed for the worse.
Plexiglas shields for the office counters have been ordered, but had not arrived as of Thursday.
The “soft opening” will involve having the east courthouse door unlocked with a county employee staffing the entrance.
The courthouse staff member will check the temperature of all visitors before entry.
Entry will not be allowed if the individual has:
- a temperature of 100° or higher
- COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)
- traveled outside of the state within the past 14 days
- been around someone that has tested positive for COVID-19
Visitors will be asked to wear a mask while in the courthouse. Individuals must provide their own mask.
Once inside the courthouse, individuals will be asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before doing business in the office they are visiting.
Individuals will be escorted to and from the office they are visiting.
The number of visitors allowed in each office will be dictated by the size of the customer area in the office and the amount of counter space available.
Visitors must stay at least six feet away from others when in the courthouse.
During this phase, the public is strongly encouraged to use alternative methods to do business with the courthouse offices: online, by phone, or by using the drop box on the east side of the building.
Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens said she strongly suggests calling ahead to make sure the courthouse and specific offices are open before individuals travel to the courthouse in case the supervisors decide on Friday not to go forward with the soft opening.
Crawford County office phone numbers:
Assessor: 712-263-3447
Auditor: 712-263-3045
Clerk of Court: 712-263-1279
County Attorney: 712-263-5609
County Engineer: 712-263-2449
Juvenile Services: 712-263-5442
Recorder: 712-263-3643
Sheriff: 712-263-2146
Treasurer: 712-263-2648
Veterans Affairs/Mental Health and General Relief: 712-263-5448
