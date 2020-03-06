By the time Jaret Lansford was addressing students at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison on Wednesday afternoon, it was nearing his bedtime.
Students, as well as some teachers, gasped when they heard that KTIV’s morning meteorologist arises at about 1:30 a.m. to get ready for a workday that begins at 3 a.m.
Starting at 3 a.m., Lansford prepares the weather broadcast for the morning show, which runs from 5 to 7 a.m., updates the website and records audio reports for radio stations. Then he covers the weather for the noonday broadcast.
In order to get up that early, he goes to bed at about 6 p.m.
“It’s a pretty weird schedule,” he admitted to the students.
Lansford, who has been at KTIV in Sioux City for three and one-half years, and the other members of Storm Team 4, chief meteorologist Ron Demers and Leslie London, make a number of presentations to students.
With spring arriving and bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes, Lansford ‘s presentation reminded students of the measures they and others need to take to keep themselves safe.
He had students tell what they should do if they are outside and hear thunder (go indoors), or if they can’t get indoors, to crouch down and put their arms over their heads.
And he informed them that lightning can, in fact, strike twice or more times, in the same location, and that even if a thunderstorm has passed, lightning has the ability to strike 50 miles away.
Students demonstrated how they face their lockers, get down low and cover their heads during a tornado warning at school, a drill they apparently know well. When at home, students said they would go to the basement, or if there is no basement, go into closet or the bathroom and cover up to protect themselves.
Lansford also advised the students to listen to TV or radio or have a phone to keep in communication with weather information.
When he asked students if he should drive through water that was covering a road, they said no.
Lansford asked students to guess much water could sweep him off his feet. One student said up to his shoulders.
“Less than that,” Lansford replied.
“To your waist?”
“Still less.”
“Knees?”
“Ankles?”
“Six inches of moving water is all it takes to push me over. It’s that strong,” Lansford said.
To move a car it takes only one foot of moving water.
Lansford used a cupcake analogy to explain to students the differences between a weather watch and a weather warning.
On one side of the counter are all the things needed to make cupcakes – eggs, flour, chocolate, sugar and other items. The ingredients are there to make cupcakes, but they aren’t cupcakes yet. That’s a watch.
On the other side of the counter are the finished cupcakes. That’s a warning.
Another question: “How to you know what the weather is going to be?”
Lansford explained that the National Weather Service sends up equipment with weather balloons to measure factors such as temperature, wind speed and humidity. This data goes into a number of models that are available. It is up to him to decide which model gives the most accurate forecast. He knows that one model might consistently report a colder temperature. Sometimes he determines that part of one model is correct and that part of another model is right, so he blends them.
The inevitable question came from one student.
“What happens if you get the weather wrong?”
“We do our best to predict the weather. Do we always get it right? No. We don’t. We are right a lot of the time but there are times we get it wrong,” said Lansford. “And we try to do our best job because we don’t want people to get caught off guard. People get upset. It’s understandable. That’s why we try to do our best job.”
For those students thinking about a career in meteorology, Lansford advised them it takes four years of study and that math and science, including calculus and physics, are central components of that study. Lansford said he took four years of calculus.
He told students he became interested in the weather when he was young. He would watch the Weather Channel and he and his mother would watch weather patterns outside their home in Lyndon, Illinois.
In eighth grade, he was talking about a snow storm when his teacher asked if he’d ever thought about career in meteorology.
He said he loves his job because it is a challenge and because it is a public service that helps people every day.
And he enjoys talking to groups of students, like those at St. Rose.
“It is always so fun to see the eyes light up because inevitably there are few that are just loving what you are talking about,” Lansford said. “It’s always fun to see their energy but there are always a few that you know are just absorbing what you are saying.”
