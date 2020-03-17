From Auditor of State Rob Sand
11:14 a.m., March 17
Today, March 17, State Auditor Rob Sand announced it will grant all pandemic-related requests from governmental subdivisions for extensions on their audits due at the end of the first quarter. Extensions will be granted until September 30. See below for details.
TO: CPA Firms, Governmental Subdivision Officials
FROM: Auditor of State
SUBJECT: March 31 deadline extensions
DATE: 3/16/2020
Given the disruption caused by virus prevention measures, it may be difficult for CPA firms to complete reports for annual audits/examinations by the March 31 deadline required by Iowa law.
The Auditor has discretion of allow extensions of time in these circumstance, but can only grant an extension if asked. That means the city, county school, or other governmental subdivision being audited must be the one to request an extension, and such an request must be sent to the Auditor.
Under Chapter 11.6(6) of Iowa Code:
“At the request of the governmental subdivision, the auditor of state may extend the nine-month time limitation upon a finding that the extension is necessary and not contrary to the public interest and that the failure to meet the deadline was not intentional.”
In practical terms, this means that the city, county, school should send a request for extension to the Auditor ASAP. The Auditor will be granting such extensions as circumstances dictate.
The form of the request may be simple—a letter on government letterhead to Auditor Sand, asking for extension should suffice.
For example:
The [City/County, of ____] is requesting an extension for the filing of our June 30, 2019 financial statement audit. The request is to allow time to prepare and review the financial statements, footnotes and Management Discussion and Analysis and is necessary to respond to disruptions caused by virus prevention measures.. An extension to September 30, 2020 is requested.
Please note the Office of Auditor of State does not have the authority to extend deadlines for filing Single Audit reports which may also be impacted by disruptions caused by virus prevention measures. However, if we become aware of concessions made at the Federal level regarding that deadline, we will share that information as soon as it is available.
The Auditor’s office will reply to the extension request for non-Single Audit reports quickly. Please contact John McCormally, Chief of Staff (515-242-5949) with any questions.
