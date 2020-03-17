Since the end of last year, people have been living with a new reality, one that has focused on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Up until last Sunday, when the first three cases in the state were announced, COVID-19 could be viewed at some distance by Iowans.
However, shelves have been emptied of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other products. Public schools will be closed for four weeks and colleges are switching to online learning after the spring break.
Nursing homes, hospitals and clinics, as well as government offices and some businesses, are limiting access to their buildings and are asking employees to work from home when they can.
These measures are focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19, which as of Saturday, was considered a community spread virus.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), community spread occurs when individuals have been infected with the virus in an area and cannot specifically identify the source of the infection, or do not know how or where they became infected.
Before Saturday, all the positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa had been related to travel.
As of Monday afternoon, 22 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Iowa. The counties that have positive cases are Johnson (15 cases), Allamakee (2) and Carroll, Dallas, Harrison, Polk and Pottawattamie (1 each).
On Friday, the City of Denison posted on its Facebook page a report of a person at a meeting at the library testing positive for COVID-19. However, no one in the group was from Denison and they were confined in a private meeting room.
The city contacted IDPH, which determined that the employees and citizens are not considered to have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Facebook post said that a member of the group said that as far as he knew, no one from the group visited any other establishment in Denison.
See the city’s Facebook post in its entirety with this article and at www.DBRnews.com.
At a press conference late Monday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds emphasized a number of times that people have an important role to play in slowing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and that includes covering coughs and sneezes, frequently washing hands and cleaning surfaces and staying home if they feel sick, even if they have a sore throat or what they consider a cold.
Reynolds said the all the mitigation efforts are focused on preventing a sudden spike in positive cases that could overwhelm the healthcare system and cause other significant impacts to the state.
Speaking about the recommendation to close Iowa schools for four weeks, Reynolds said she knows that closing schools has a ripple effect for Iowa families, businesses and the workforce and that the state understands the need for parents to have care for their children and continue to go to work.
“My staff is working hand in hand with the Department of Education, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Health to put policies in place that ensure continued access to child care during this time,” the governor said.
Reynolds said that Iowa has already applied for and received a USDA waiver to allow schools to continue serving meals upon closure. Schools are able to activate their summer meals program, serving meals in a non-group setting, through pickup and grab and go.
Reynolds said that the number of tests the State Hygienic Lab will be able to do in a day will increase from the present 54 to 108 with the additional of a second shift as of Monday. When the situation warrants, a third shift will be added.
National labs have begun running tests from Iowa, Reynolds continued. All positive tests are reported to the Iowa Hygienic Lab and will be included in daily updates. However, the number of Iowa tests pending at a national lab and the number of negative tests results will not be reported.
If passed, legislation would allow governor to waive school hours requirement
At Monday’s press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that the state requirement for at least 1,080 student hours or 180 days in a school year will be waived if the legislature passes a bill pertaining to any time missed while schools are temporarily closed through April 12.
“That legislation will also provide me the authority to waive this requirement for a longer period of time if we determine that becomes necessary,” Reynolds said.
