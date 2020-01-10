Denison Police Officer Miguel Sosa has fun reading to second-graders at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison on Thursday afternoon, and the children enjoy listening to Sosa’s take on the book “Snow Happy To Be Here” by Cheryl Hawkinson, which tells how snow people are made and what brings them to life. St. Rose and the Denison Police Department are partnering in “Pages with Police,” in which police officers come to the school each month and introduce themselves to a classroom of students. Students get to ask the officers questions and then are read a story. Sosa, a 2015 Denison High School graduate, has been on the Denison force for about two years. Photo by Gordon Wolf
