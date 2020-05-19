Update: A total of 749 tests provided to date through Test Iowa in Denison, according to an email sent Tuesday afternoon by Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran.
The Test Iowa site at Denison Middle School on North 16th Street will remain open at least until this Friday, May 22, according to Pat Garrett, communications director for Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The Test Iowa site in Denison had a soft opening on May 9 and 10 and then was open all day from May 11-15.
Garrett said that on Monday 68 samples had been taken. That was as of his email sent to the Denison Bulletin at 3:21 p.m.
Garrett said he would check on the numbers of samples taken on previous days the site was open.
The Denison site is one of eight Test Iowa sites currently in operation. Others are in Des Moines, Waterloo, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Ottumwa and at Storm Lake High School.
In order to be tested at a Test Iowa site, people must go to testiowa.com and take the assessment to see if they are eligible to have a test sample taken.
Crawford County had 389 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.
The county has the 10th highest number of positive cases in the state.
Crawford County residents who have recovered from COVID-19 numbered 174 as of Monday.
A total of 3,942 Test Iowa assessments had been taken by Crawford County residents according to Monday’s statistics.
Statewide numbers for Monday were 104,576 individuals tested (1 in 30 Iowans tested), 89,230 negative tests, 15,093 positive tests, 7,821 recovered and 364 deaths.
In its weekly update posted on Friday, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health reported 332 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 (as of 2 p.m. on Friday), with 128 cases fully recovered.
The county public health department said two of the cases were hospitalized at that time, and the remainder of those currently with positive cases were recovering at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.