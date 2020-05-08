Updated information from Kim Fineran, Crawford County Public Health director: TestIowa is coming to Denison starting Saturday, May 9, and will be here through May 15. To find out if you qualify for testing, visit https://www.testiowa.com/en (for English) or https://www.testiowa.com/es/ (for Spanish), and complete the assessment. If you qualify, you will be directed to schedule a time to be tested. Once you have completed all the steps, you will receive a code. You MUST bring this code with you to the test site. You will not be allowed to enter the test site without this code!
TestIowa llegara a Denison a partir del 9 de Mayo y estará aquí hasta el 15 de Mayo. Para saber si califica para la prueba visite https://www.testiowa.com/en (para ingles) o https://www.testiowa.com/es/ ( para español) y complete la evaluación. Si califica, se le indicara que programe un horario para hacerse la prueba. Una vez que haya completado todos los pasos, recibirá un código. Debe TRAER este código al sitio de prueba. No se le permitirá ingresar al sitio de prueba sin este código!
A Test Iowa site is scheduled to open in Denison beginning this Saturday, May 9, and will run through May 15.
The site will be at Denison Middle School, located at 1201 North 16th Street.
Individuals should visit www.testiowa.com and complete the assessment to determine if they are eligible to be tested.
Only those who pre-register and pre-qualify through the Test Iowa website will be tested.
According to information posted on coronavirus.iowa.gov, 326,821 assessments have been completed through the Test Iowa website. Of that total, 1,666 assessments were taken by residents of Crawford County.
The number of positive cases continues to increase in Crawford County. As of 10 a.m. on May 3, 78 positive cases were reported in Crawford County. That number had increased to 103 as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The number of positive cases listed for Crawford County on Thursday was 124.
Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, informed the Denison Review by email on Thursday that she is waiting for some clarification from the Iowa Department of Public Health on the Test Iowa site and will provide that information as soon as it is received.
Posted with this story is a screenshot from the Test Iowa website that explains the assessment process.
Information on the state's coronavirus website, www.coronavirus.iowa.gov, lists the following Test Iowa sites and hours.
Saturday and Sunday will be a soft rollout for the site in Denison.
Test Iowa Sites/Schedule
5/11 - 5/15 Open 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Name
|City
|Address
|Polk County
|Des Moines
|Iowa Events Center North Parking Lot, 301-499 Crocker St, Des Moines, Iowa 50309
|Black Hawk County
|Waterloo
|Crossroads Mall, 2060 Crossroads Blvd #124, Waterloo, Iowa 50702
|Woodbury County
|Sioux City
|Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave, Sioux City, Iowa 51106
|Linn County
|Cedar Rapids
|Kirkwood Community College, Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404
|Crawford County
|Denison
|1201 N 16th St, Denison, Iowa 51442
|Scott County*
|Davenport
|North Park Mall, 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa 52806
*Scott County Test site hours are 12 pm - 6 pm Monday and Tuesday (5/11-5/12)
Watch for updates about the site at www.DBRnews.com or on the Bulletin and Review’s Facebook page.
