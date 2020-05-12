Monday marked the first full day of the Test Iowa site in Denison. The site opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 6 p.m., as it will through May 15.
Saturday and Sunday marked a soft rollout; the Test Iowa site was open from noon to 6 p.m. on those days.
The number of tests conducted at the site over the weekend and on Monday was not available as of press time.
Crawford County is among the areas with an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
In a Facebook post, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health reported 180 positive COVID-19 cases among county residents as of 2 p.m. on Sunday,
When it was updated on Monday, the state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed Crawford County with 191 positive cases. The website update was as of Sunday but did not specify when on Sunday those results were taken.
Kim Fineran, Crawford County director of public health, told the Denison Bulletin in an email late Monday afternoon that her department was showing 193 positive cases. She said the difference in her numbers and the state’s website numbers depend on when the reporting period was cut off for the website.
Fineran also reported 76 positive COVID-19 cases recovered in Crawford County.
By comparison, on Friday, May 1, Crawford County had 24 positive cases, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, and as of Monday, May 4, was listed as having 78 positive cases.
During her 11 a.m. press conference on Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds referenced the increase in positive cases in the county.
“We’ve also been monitoring an increase in virus activity in Crawford County where we opened another test Iowa site on Saturday and are testing employees at long term care facilities, manufacturing facilities and throughout the community,” she said.
Her comment was part of an overall view of virus activity throughout the state in which she pointed to stabilizing and decreasing numbers of positive cases in eastern Iowa counties that had been hotspots, including Linn, Johnson, Washington, Louisa and Black Hawk counties.
Reynolds said that to date, 1,324 staff and residents in about 115 long-term care facilities had been tested, and over 9,400 employees in 14 manufacturing facilities throughout the state have been tested. She anticipated that another 3,000 manufacturing facility employees would be tested this week.
A statement from Smithfield Foods’ corporate headquarters said it is making testing available for free to all employees in coordination with the local department of health and human services.
At the Test Iowa site in Denison, doctors from the 132nd Wing of the Air National Guard in Des Moines are performing the tests, said Cpt. Sam Otto, the public affairs officer for Joint Task Force West.
Joint Task Force West is composed of soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Airmen from Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and the Johnston-based Joint Forces Headquarters. It was formed to provide planning, logistics and coordination support to COVID-19 response efforts in western Iowa
Otto said some of the Guardsmen on duty at the Denison site are from Company D, 334th Brigade Support Battalion from Sioux City and from the 2168th Transportation Company.
Guardsmen are at the site to direct traffic and for logistics.
Two Army tents are located at the site. One is for the medical personnel and for the Guardsmen, to keep them separate.
The number of Guardsmen at the site will vary depending on the need and depending on the opening of other sites in western Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.