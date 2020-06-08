A release issued today by Gov. Kim Reynold's office says that Test Iowa sites will open on Wednesday, June 10, in Carroll and Crawford counties.
Both sites will be at St. Anthony facilities.
The site in Carroll County will be at St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll.
The site in Crawford County be at St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison,
The two Test Iowa sites are among five new sites announced in the press release.
The others are the following.
Dallas County drive-through site: Opens today at noon. Hours last until 6 p.m. Located at South Middle School, 2350 SE LA Grant Parkway, Waukee.
Page County: opened June 3 at Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda.
Union County: opens today at Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston,
The clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities.
Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.
Individuals who wish to get tested at any clinic site or drive up test site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to call the clinic to schedule an appointment.
Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.
A Test Iowa drive-through site had been located at Denison Middle School from May 9 through June 3.
