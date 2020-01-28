The Snowball Run You’ve heard of The Cannonball Run, a popular 1980s movie. In Denison, Broadway Elementary Principal Trevor Urich has popularized The Snowball Run. As a reward for the school’s fourth- and fifth-graders achieving an improvement goal on their STAR assessments in reading and math, Urich promised to run a gauntlet of snowballs. The students achieved the goal, comparing the STAR assessment tests taken in the fall and in the winter, and Urich made good on his promise Friday afternoon. Each student got to throw one snowball, and the principal added to the fun by doing a roundoff, jumping, twirling and twisting as he ran across the playground before finally diving over a snowbank. In addition, five fourth-graders and five fifth-graders who made the most improvement got to throw one extra snowball at their principal. This is the third time Urich has run the snowball gauntlet. Previous runs took place during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years. Photo by Gordon Wolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.