Students in the Third Grade Tech Club at Denison Elementary School showcased for parents and teachers the skills they used to solve a real-world problem - how to drop aid packages to victims of a tsunami. The showcase was presented last week in the Exploration Station - the former computer lab that was renovated before the start of the school year. The third-graders used an engineering design process to create models to safely drop packages of food and water. Pictured above, Deyla Coronoa, Camilla Bonner and Scarlet Torrey show teachers Lois Rothe and Theresa Huntley how they designed their aid drop package. Photo by Gordon Wolf
