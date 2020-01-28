The amount of trash generated in Denison increased drastically from 2017 to 2019, so much so that Carroll Refuse Service, the City of Denison’s contracted trash collector, asked for an amendment to its contract before it expires in two years.
The city council will consider the request and take it up at a future meeting.
Curt Snyder, who purchased Carroll Refuse four years ago with two business partners, Kenny Snyder and Jeff Greteman, compared the tonnage brought to the transfer station at the Crawford County Landfill in 2017 to 2019.
In both those years, the number of households has remained about the same, at 2,200. But the yearly total payments Carroll Refuse had to make, based on tonnage, increased by about 20 percent – 81,525 in 2017 to 97,791 in 2019, a difference of $16,266.
Residents pay a monthly fee of $14 for the smallest size receptacle (35 gallons), $15 for the medium size (65 gallons) and $16 for the largest size (96 gallons). These fees are collected through the Denison Municipal Utilities monthly bill through an agreement with the city.
Snyder asked the council to consider two changes.
A 75 cent increase in the fee for the two largest size containers. He left the smallest container out of the request for a fee increase, reasoning that older residents who are living on fixed incomes are the ones most likely to have that size container.
Eliminate the discount for having a second largest size container (96 gallons) at a household. The first container is $16 a month but residents can get a second largest size container for just $6 more. Snyder said rarely is a second container anything but full. He didn’t know the reasoning the second container had been discounted. He said the savings of labor for having a second container at a household are miniscule.
Carroll Refuse hauls 20 tons of trash to the landfill transfer station each day the company collects trash. Those days are Tuesdays and Thursdays, except for changes due to holidays or weather. That is 40 tons per week.
Carroll Refuse serves 25 cities, and Snyder said he’s seeing the trend toward increased tonnage throughout the area.
“Primarily, we’re thinking a lot of this is due to the fact that a lot more people get packages,” he said, adding after that, “Amazon.”
He asked council members to compare Christmas four years ago to Christmas in 2019 and think of the number of packages that were delivered to their houses that they didn’t receive in years past.
And even though the refuse service is not charged for recyclable materials brought to the transfer station, the increase in package materials has affected costs on that side of the business, Snyder indicated.
He said that one employee picked up the recycling in Denison. Now three employees are needed for that job.
“A lot more cardboard,” said Snyder.
“We really like the business we do for you guys,” said Snyder. “I feel if there’s an issue, we have time to resolve it before it becomes a big issue. But if we wait two more years and try to make an adjustment, it’s a bigger pill to swallow.”
He added later that Denison is unique compared to some other communities Carroll Refuse serves in that it has larger families, which translates into larger trash receptacles.
He said Audubon, which his company serves, has about 800 homes and generates 12 tons of trash per week. Audubon has a lot more elderly residents, Snyder explained.
“We’re lucky to get two Hy-Vee bags out of some small cans,” he continued.
Snyder said the records show that 1,100 largest-sized trash receptacles are used in Denison and that 30 households have an additional large receptacle.
Households that use the medium-sized receptacle number 650.
Councilmen Greg Miller and John Granzen complimented Carroll Refuse Service on the job they do for the community.
Snyder said it takes a community to do the job, explaining that the city hall employees will let them know if a house is missed, and said he appreciated the snow removal job the city did on January 15 to allow their truck to travel the streets on Thursday. He added that his main driver in Denison is very passionate about his job and about making sure to not make any mistakes.
Mayor Pam Soseman asked if residents are recycling like they are supposed to.
Snyder said yes, but added that they still battle with it occasionally.
“The nice part is the guys have a cell phone so when they have non-recyclable items in the recycling container, they take a picture of it and leave it (the items in the container). And the best way to educate is to not touch it at all,” he explained. “When they call and say their recycling was not picked up, we ask ‘What’s the address’ and say ‘Here’s the picture of what was in the container,’ and then they learn, and it’s fixed,” said Snyder.
Soseman wondered if education about what is recyclable would help reduce the amount of trash. Snyder said Mary Wittry, director of West Iowa Solid Waste, located in Carroll, would work with the city in regards to brochures to send to residents.
“They are big on it (recycling),” Snyder said. “The less cardboard they get in there, the longer the landfill will last, although with China not buying any of our cardboard, cardboard is not as profitable, but they don’t want it in the landfill.”
West Iowa Solid Waste is where trash and recyclables are trucked, separately, from the transfer station at the Crawford County Landfill.
If the council amends the contract according to the requests made by Snyder, the 75 cent increase for the large- and medium-sized receptacles would be passed on the residents rather than absorbed by the city.
It was noted that people can change the size of receptacle they use by contacting city hall. The number is 712-263-3143. City hall is located at 111 North Main and is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on holidays.
West Iowa Solid Waste’s website (http://www.carrollcountylandfill.com/) has information about recycling, and the “Trash Talk” blog on the site has posts on earth-friendly ideas, including composting and using reusable shopping bags to decrease the need for single-use plastic bags.
It also contains links to other websites, like Earth911.com.
