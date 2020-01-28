Smithfield Foods on Monday announced the recipients of the company’s fourth annual Smokin’ With Smithfield Grant program.
Denison’s Tri City BBQ Fest was one of 22 winners out of a field of 120 applications from non-profit and community barbecue events across the country.
The Tri City BBQ Fest will receive $3,000 from the Smithfield grant program for the second straight year.
“For us to be successful two years in a row I think is a great compliment to our community and to the quality of the Tri City BBQ Fest,” said Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County Executive Director Evan Blakley.
“We’re excited and honored to receive the grant again, especially considering the large part that Smithfield plays in our community.”
The Smokin’ With Smithfield Grant program was established in 2017 “to provide event support for sanctioned barbecue competitions and deepen the prize pool in major meat categories including pork and ribs,” according to a Smithfield press release.
Smithfield has awarded 141 grants worth nearly $423,000 since the beginning of the program.
Blakley said the grant would be applied directly to increasing the prize pot for the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society)-sanctioned competition at the BBQ fest.
“That will help us attract more teams here to our community and it will help the winners have an even better day when they are successful in our festival,” Blakley said.
“We’re looking forward to a large number of competitors from all over the United States once again and this grant helps us attract those top-notch teams to the Denison area.”
The 2020 Tri City BBQ Fest will take place on September 18 and 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.