Due to the safety restrictions required by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Crawford County Relay For Life event took place online on Facebook last Friday night.
Suzanne Mages, Relay For Life senior community development manager for southwest Iowa, said the event went well.
“Our survivor ceremony was seen by almost 3,000 people,” Mages said. “We had a lot of views on our Facebook page, which is good; growing our viewership was one of our goals.”
The event had a high participation rate for cancer survivors, she said.
The online program featured pictures of the survivors, which was a more difficult task to accomplish than it would have been in a normal year.
“Even though these are challenging times, a couple of volunteers went and took pictures of the survivors at home,” Mages said.
The entire event is still up on the Crawford County, Iowa, Relay For Life Facebook page, she said.
“It’s still available, so if anyone wants to go back and see it they can pull back up our page and scroll through it,” Mages said. “It’s still easily accessible. They can tag people that are familiar faces they see or loved ones who are recognized or honored.”
Sponsorships have continued to come in, but getting the public to donate has been more of a struggle, Mages said.
“We didn’t raise as much money as we had hoped,” she said. “Our sponsors have been great and hopefully more of those donations will keep coming in this week.”
The group’s target is $50,000; as of Monday, $17,800 had been raised.
Mages said she hopes to raise $25,000 by the end of June.
“We are still accepting registrations if there is someone who wants to form a team and do some fundraising,” Mages said.
Some of the teams that have formed still need more members, she said.
Creative thinking is needed to raise funds in the current environment.
“A team in Spirit Lake is doing a triathlon,” Mages said. “It’s all independent, so they track their own miles and find people to sponsor them for running, biking and swimming. That’s something fun to do. Everyone can go at their own pace and they have 30 days to get it done.”
Registered participants will get regular emails from Mages.
“We’ll give updates on our progress and what they can do to help,” she said.
She will provide advice about fundraisers and how to link a Facebook fundraiser to Relay For Life.
Another way to raise funds is for individuals to link their AmazonSmile accounts to the American Cancer Society, she said.
Amazon.com makes a donation to a chosen charity when shoppers purchase through AmazonSmile.
Mages still hopes to have an in-person Relay For Life event this year, but she said that will be dependent on whether the COVID-19 rates drop sufficiently to allow for such a gathering to be accomplished safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.