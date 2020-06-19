Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Crawford County Relay For Life is a virtual event and will begin at 5:30 p.m. today.
People can watch online by logging onto the Crawford County Relay For Life Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/crawfordcountyia/.
Following is the schedule of events.
5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony
6:00 p.m. Team Recognition
7:00 p.m. Survivor Ceremony
8:00 p.m. Sponsor Recognition
9:00 p.m. Luminary Ceremony
9:30 p.m. Closing Ceremony
Today was the original date for the in-person Relay For Life, which is why it was chosen as the date for the virtual event.
Suzanne Mages, Relay For Life senior community development manager for southwest Iowa, reminded individuals, “Cancer has not stopped and neither can we.”
Mages would like to be able organize an in-person event sometime later this year, but for the present, she encouraged everyone to support the virtual event because cancer patients still need the programs and services the funds raised by Relay For Life help provide.
For more about Crawford County Relay For Life, see the special section that was included with Tuesday’s Denison Bulletin or click on the following link.
