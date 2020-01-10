Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County Executive Director Evan Blakley announced on Monday that Blair Weigum, Crawford County tourism coordinator, will be leaving the CDC by the end of January.
Weigum has accepted a position as marketing coordinator for Professional Computer Systems (PCS) in Denison.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and have her as part of a phenomenal team here at the CDC,” Blakley said.
Blakley said he is proud of Weigum’s professionalism and the growth she brought to the tourism program.
“She accomplished a lot as part of this team and helped bring RAGBRAI back to the community for the first time in many years,” he said. “She really helped grow the Tri City BBQ Fest to a good position, as well.”
Weigum said she will make herself available as a resource for the next person who fills the tourism spot.
She has been the tourism coordinator since February 2017.
Among her other accomplishments, Weigum:
- Assisted with the National Lincoln Highway Conference
- Was secretary for the Denison RAGBRAI Committee and was on various volunteer groups to host RAGBRAI riders
- Assisted with the Panfish Palooza Ice Fishing Tournament
- Awarded the Smokin’ with Smithfield Grant two years in a row
- Was voted onto the Western Iowa Tourism Region Board
- Assisted with organizing the Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) convoy visit to Denison
- Worked with the Iowa Bicycle Coalition on expanding the Manilla Madness ride
- Assisted in marketing the “Saving Brinton” screening at the Donna Reed Theater
Weigum spoke with Blakley at length before making the decision to take the position with PCS.
“It took a lot of soul searching for me to really decide what the best move to make was,” she said. “I feel like this position as tourism coordinator has allowed me to grow as a person and professionally.”
She plans to remain involved in CDC-produced events.
“These events have become kind of like kids to me,” Weigum said. “I will continue to be a part of the community.”
Weigum attended a small high school in Colorado and graduated with a class of 10.
She has a degree in public relations and a minor in Spanish.
After college, Weigum worked for three years in marketing and membership development at the Club at Rolling Hills in Golden, Colorado.
She and her fiancé, Jordan Patnaude, live in Deloit. They met in Colorado, where he was an assistant supervisor at a golf course.
Part of the reason Weigum applied for the tourism job in the first place was Patnaude had taken a job at Gill Hardscapes & Construction in Denison.
“It’s been an amazing community to grow in, personally and as a couple,” she said. “We don’t have any intentions of moving away. We love Denison.”
They are planning a June wedding.
“We’re getting married here,” she said. “We decided to stay local and make all of our friends and family from Colorado head over this way.”
Weigum said she is excited about starting her new job.
“I’ve worked with both Dana and Kim (Ingerslev of PCS) on events and they’re great people,” she said. “I have a lot of respect for them, so I’m very excited to be a part of the team. I’ve have heard nothing but good things.”
Leaving the tourism position and the CDC office will be bittersweet, she said.
“This has become kind of a second family for me,” Weigum said. “I only wish the best for the CDC moving forward.”
“We are going to miss her dearly,” said Rachel Desy, CDC office manager. “We’re very excited for her. She is very talented and we know that she is going to do great things no matter where she goes.”
“We’re happy that she’ll remain in the community with a great company here in Denison,” Blakley said.
“I truly can’t thank Evan and Rachel and Shani (Bonner, CDC administrative assistant) the CDC board and the community of Denison enough for everything they have done for me and supporting me in this role,” Weigum said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as tourism coordinator.”
Blakley said the search for her replacement will begin immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.