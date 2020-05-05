WESCO Industries’ The WAVE was recently selected as one of three finalists for the United Way’s Civic Business Volunteer Awards.
The Civic Business Volunteer Award honors “a community-minded business that demonstrates sustainable and transformational volunteer efforts to create a culture of community engagement,” according to the United Way website.
The WAVE is a clubhouse-model day service that supports WESCO members’ engagement in community life.
The other finalists were The Accel Group Foundation of eastern Iowa and Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust.
WAVE stands for Wellness, Acceptance, Voice and Empowerment.
WESCO members and staff partner to operate The Wave on a daily basis.
The finalists were chosen on the basis of volunteering and creating better and healthier communities, said WESCO Marketing Assistant Manager Sara Woerdehoff.
“We met the standards to be a Civic Business Volunteer Award finalist by going above and beyond serving the community,” she said.
Woerdehoff said she nominated The WAVE without letting any of the staff or members know about it.
“They’re worth it,” she said. “It’s good to sing about the unsung heroes.”
Individuals who do more than they are asked to do are the ones who stand out, she said.
“I think The WAVE seems to set the bar higher for everyone else - and at 944 hours of community service I think it’s setting that bar pretty high.”
Identifying WAVE staff members for their work gives everyone else something to shoot for, she said.
“It’s a great way to pause and express gratitude,” Woerdehoff said. “Saying ‘thank you’ helps you see the blessings in your life. The people we work with and the people who give to charity can be real blessings. It was also a way to identify what is important to WESCO, which is our staff, our members and our community.”
About 50 WESCO members are involved with The WAVE, she said.
Individuals who participate in the group are encouraged to explore and volunteer in their community.
Each volunteer has their own interests and looks for opportunities to give to their community in a way that they enjoy.
Members take on many of the same tasks they would perform in the workplace while working side by side with other members and staff.
Local businesses where The Wave staff and members volunteer include: Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop, Journey Church, St. Rose, TAP, Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, Odebolt Care Center, Reed House, Eventide, Crossroads of Crawford County, Manilla Bingo and Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
As a finalist, WESCO Industries’ The WAVE and one guest were invited to the United Way event called “Time for Art: A Celebration of Volunteers” in April.
All of the finalists were to be recognized, with winners receiving an award and $500 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed.
United Way did announce the winners during National Volunteer Month in April.
The Accel Group Foundation took first place.
“Although The WAVE did not win the award this year, we were more than thrilled to even be a finalist,” Woerdehoff said.
