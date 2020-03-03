Recycling has been around since the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act of 1989. Fast forward 31 years, and the solid waste service still faces confusion on what goes in the recycling and what goes in the garbage.
A release from West Central Iowa Solid Waste Management Association, headquartered in Carroll, says the rural recycling trailers have become a dumping site for many unrecyclable items.
Mary Wittry, regional contact for West Central Iowa Solid Waste Management, said, “Rural recycling services face possible elimination of funding due to the vast amount of garbage being dumped into the trailers.”
Rural recycling trailers are placed throughout the service area to provide easy and accessible recycling opportunities for those who live outside curbside collection zones, Wittry explained. Misunderstanding of acceptable materials is putting this service in jeopardy.
She added that poor recycling basics in the United States have closed the door for recycling exports, placing a toll on domestic mill abilities to handle the amount of materials produced. Domestic mills place high expectations for clean, dry noncontaminated recycling materials. Noncompliance results in rejection of baled materials, sending them into the landfill.
“The contamination of trash found in our rural recycle trailers places an unnecessary financial burden on the association to sort and ultimately landfill this material.” said Wittry, “and could lead to rejection of our recyclables at the mill.”
Recycling education can be found by visiting the association website at www.westcentralsolidwaste.com or call the local solid waste office with questions.
