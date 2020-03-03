Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BETWEEN HIGHWAY 30 AND INTERSTATE 80, THERE WILL BE AN ELEVATED RISK OF GRASSLAND FIRES LATER THIS MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON. THE RISK IS NOT AS HIGH COMPARED TO SOUTHERN IOWA AS GRASSES IN THESE AREAS ARE NOT AS DRY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&