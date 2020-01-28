World War II surplus bridge still has life left in it

On June 17, 1957, the boards of supervisors of Crawford and Monona counties met to discuss the erection of a 140-foot Bailey bridge on the county line between the counties.
On Tuesday of last week, 62 years later, the current members of the two boards met to discuss the future of the bridge, which still serves local traffic about 1.5 miles east of Ute.
Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman, Monona County Engineer Dustin Wallis, Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens and Monona County Auditor Peggy Rolph were also in attendance.
A Bailey bridge is a portable, prefabricated bridge developed in England for use in World War II.
Bailey bridges did not require cranes or other specialized equipment to assemble and put in place.
“We all met at the bridge site so everybody could take a firsthand look at the bridge and get an idea of what the bridge looks like,” Assman said.
The site visit was for the purpose of deciding whether any action should be taken concerning the bridge.
The supervisors discussed the bridge over lunch in Ute after the meeting at the site.
“The consensus was, based on the discussions, that it’s the intention to maintain the bridge in place into the foreseeable future,” Assman said. “There’s nothing that would force us to close the bridge at this point.”
New bridge planks were put on the bridge last fall.
Riprap (loose stone) will be added to the north abutment as part of the Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) Program.
Crawford County has been allocated up to $1.38 million of funding to pay for repairs of stream bank and stream channel bed erosion through the EWP program, which is administered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Assman said the county will continue to maintain the bridge, which is limited to car and pickup traffic due to its lighter capacity structure.
The bridge is not suitable for agriculture equipment, he said.
The Bailey bridge will likely be added to the schedule for replacement in the next five to 10 years, however.
The eventual replacement project will be a joint endeavor between Crawford and Monona counties, Assman said.
A new bridge would likely be built as a shared contractor/county crew project.
The contractor would build the structure and place the bridge beams. The county crew would perform the dirt work and mount the deck and railings, Assman said.
The bridge crosses the Soldier River Cutoff on 100th Street/Willow Avenue, which is a somewhat challenging location because of the deep channel at that spot.
Assman said the location doesn’t warrant a full concrete bridge, which could cost about $750,000.
A bridge built by a contractor and the county crew would cost $350,000 to $400,000, he said.
When the time does come to take action on the bridge, it will not be scrapped.
“Everybody agreed it’s a unique structure and we want to preserve it, one way or the other,” Assman said.
