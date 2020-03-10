A visit back to 2007 may finally result in the replacement of the steps and railings for the water slide attraction at the Denison Aquatic Center.
Last week Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said that Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert had been doing some searching and came up with a set of plans for replacing the steps and railing that dated back to 2007.
At that time the aquatic center board had plans and specifications prepared and took bids. The bids came in at about $54,000, more than the aquatic center could afford in 2007, even though it was probably a pretty good bid at the time, Crawford said.
The steps and railings needed attention, and still do, because of rusting and corrosion. Crawford said the conditions of the steps and railings has gotten worse through the years.
He contacted the engineering firm that prepared the specifications and received a document for a notice to bidders that can be updated with new dates and used again.
Crawford added that the engineering firm will let the city use the 2007 bid and specification documents again to seek quotes.
Under vertical infrastructure, the city can take quotes up to a threshold of $139,000, he said.
Crawford told the council members to expect quotes anywhere from the 2007 amount of $54,000 on up to $90,000, because of the increase in the cost of steel.
The city hopes to get two projects for the water slide attraction done before the outdoor pool opens for the summer. The replacement of the steps and the railings would be done first, followed by the refinishing of the slides themselves.
Those projects are contingent upon the quotes received.
City Clerk Lisa Koch said the city has $69,000 remaining from the financing for the pool lining project that was done at the aquatic center last year; that money has to be used for the aquatic center.
Koch added that the city has some other money in projects that could be used.
Kempfert said the estimate to refinish the slides was about $44,000.
He added that the slides are 30 years old and have never been professionally refinished.
