Gloria Gray, 87, received only minor injuries and was taken to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison after being located on Friday night in a search that involved personnel from seven agencies.
At 8:55 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1900 block of 280th Street, south of Deloit, where Gray’s vehicle had been found unoccupied and stuck in the middle of the road.
Gray had previously been reported missing at 6:59 p.m.
The successful search was conducted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Manilla Police Department, Deloit Fire Department, Denison Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.
K9 Molly with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was also used in the search.
Crawford County Sheriff’s James Steinkuehler said locating Gray would not have been possible without the assistance from the other agencies involved.
Steinkeuhler added that the temperature was cold when the search was conducted.
The high on Friday was only 36 degrees and the low was 20 degrees.
