Ada Marie Helkenn 92, formerly of Schleswig, died Monday, January 13, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.
A public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, February 3, with a rosary at 4 p.m., both at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ida Grove. Burial will follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Vail.
She is survived by her children, Ellen Janssen, Judith Jensen, William Mark Gerad Helkenn, Timothy Helkenn and Jennifer Boeckman, all of Schleswig, Raymond Helkenn, of Council Bluffs, Patricia Niehaus, of Vail, and Cecelia Jackson, of Crystal Beach, Texas; 20 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 10 step great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
