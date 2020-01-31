Ada Marie Helkenn, 92, of Mapleton, died Monday, January 13, at Maple Heights Nursing Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ida Grove with burial at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 4 p.m.
Survivors include five daughters, Ellen Janssen, Judy Jensen and Jennifer Boeckmann, all of Schleswig, Patricia Niehaus, of Vail, and Cecelia Jackson, of Lufkin, Texas; three sons, Raymond “Chip” Helkenn, of Council Bluffs, and William Mark Helkenn and Timothy Helkenn, both of Schleswig; 20 grandchildren; 43 geat-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
