Ada Marie Helkenn, 92, of Mapleton, died Monday, January 13, at Maple Heights Nursing Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ida Grove with burial at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 4 p.m.

Survivors include five daughters, Ellen Janssen, Judy Jensen and Jennifer Boeckmann, all of Schleswig, Patricia Niehaus, of Vail, and Cecelia Jackson, of Lufkin, Texas; three sons, Raymond “Chip” Helkenn, of Council Bluffs, and William Mark Helkenn and Timothy Helkenn, both of Schleswig; 20 grandchildren; 43 geat-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Service information

Feb 3
Rosary
Monday, February 3, 2020
4:00PM
Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home
1425 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home
1425 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Feb 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
10:30AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
800 N Main St
Ida Grove, IA 51445
