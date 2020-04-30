Public graveside services for Allan Preul, 74, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Observing and maintaining COVID-19 mitigation guidelines will be enforced.
He died Tuesday, April 28, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; three children, Michael, Chad and Brandi; six grandchildren; four brothers, Ronald Preul, Randy Preul, Gene Preul and Terry Preul; and three sisters, Karen Schurke, Marlene Anderson and Jeanette Meurer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.