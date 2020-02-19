Andrew “Andy” Nelson, 93, of Denison, died Thursday, February 13.
A public visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Kiron First Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Odebolt Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Nelson, of Denison; his daughter, Beverly Huldeen, of Greenwood, Indiana; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
