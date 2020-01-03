Anita Louise Baker, 94, died Monday, December 30, at Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove.

Public visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Bakersfield, California.

Survivors include one daughter, Annette Jane Orness, of North Carolina; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

