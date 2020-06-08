Arliss Schultz, 84, of Schleswig, died Saturday, June 6, at her home.
A public visitation, with observance of social distancing guidelines, will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, as well as from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
A funeral service will also be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at the Morgan Township Cemetery in Schleswig.
Survivors include her children, Melanie Coenen, of Denison, Alanna Thelen, of Denison, Natalie Brede, of Springfield, Missouri, and Jeff Schultz, of Ankeny; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Engesser, of Tracy, Minnesota, and Marlene Baer, of Schleswig; and one brother, Dale Bielenberg, of Centennial, Colorado.
