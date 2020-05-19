John Leroy Assmann November 3, 1932 - May 10, 2020 John Leroy Assmann, 87, died at his home, the family farm, near Earling on May 10, 2020. The son of Carl and Edith (Rosman) Assmann, was born near Earling, Iowa, on November 3, 1932. John was baptized, received his first communion and was confirmed at St. Patrick's Church in Dunlap, Iowa. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School graduating in 1951. John spent two years in the Armed Forces which included 18 months in Germ any during the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1955. John then came home and started farming on the family farm. On May 20, 1957, John was united in marriage to Georgean Graeve at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Earling. One son and two daughters were born to this union. After their marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Assmann farmed corn, beans, cattle and hogs. John loved his livestock. In 1972, the Assmann's received the Iowa Master Pork Producers Award and in 1991 their farm received the Century Farm Award. John was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and served on the church council. He was President of the Dunlap Farmer Co-op board, Shelby County Pork Producers, was a member and President of the Remote-Control Flyers Club and belonged to the Dunlap American Legion. John was a man of many talents. He designed and built his hog buildings which were featured in Successful Farmer magazine. He built steel trailers, did wood working and could fix anything. He was great with numbers. John was a hard-working man. He instilled a strong work ethic and a sense of honesty and responsibility in his children and grandchildren. The family took many family vacations to Disney World in Florida and trips to Branson. John and Jean enjoyed traveling to Europe for their 50th Anniversary. They visited South America, Alaska, Hawaii, took many cruises and visited over 20 islands. They also took 25 bus trips with friends, which John really enjoyed. He enjoyed card playing, dancing the polka and going to casinos. Most of all, John cherished his family. He loved going to his grandchildren's events and was a loving, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim, Francis and Albert; sisters, Donna Lenz, Betty Klein and Linda Nielsen. He is survived by his wife Georgean of Earling; children, Connie and husband Bob Owens, Allan Assmann and Sheryl and husband Frank Kilton all of Omaha; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild on the way; sisters-in-law, Doris Assmann of LaPalma, California, and Eunice Assmann of Carroll, Iowa; brother-in-law, Al Nielsen and his wife Helen of Johnston, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dunlap. The concelebrants were Rev. Joel McNeil and Deacon Marvin Klein. The pallbearers were Derek Assmann, Megan Assmann,, Trent Owens, Travis Owens, Mackenzie Kilton, and Madison Kilton. Military graveside rites were held by the Dunlap American Legion Post #224 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap, Iowa. Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap was in charge of the arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com
