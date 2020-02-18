Mildred Bailen Altman December 14, 1912 February 12, 2020 At the age of 107 "Millie" Bailen Altman, formerly of Denison, died February 12, 2020, in Omaha NE. She is survived by daughter Sandra Bailen Scott, son Lew (Debby) Bailen, Mrs. Eddie (Rena) Bailen, nieces Rita Hall Ostravich and Barbara Hall Krigsten, three stepsons, 20 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren. Millie, born in Sioux City IA in 1912, was preceded in death by husbands Sam Bailen, Hy Zavett, and Charles Altman, sons Harold and Eddie Bailen, brother Gerald Plotkin and sister Mrs. Leonard (Ida) Hall. Funeral services at Rose Blumkin Jewish Home in Omaha at ll:00 am February 16.
