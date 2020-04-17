Private family services are being conducted for Barbara Jochims, 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Carroll. She died Monday, April 13, at Select Hospital in Des Moines.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her two children, Jacqueline (Jackie) Jochims, of West Covina, California, and Jeff Jochims , of West Des Moines; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bill Brockman of Schleswig.
