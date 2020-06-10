Funeral services for Bea Snyder, 93, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be at the Manning Cemetery.
She died Tuesday, June 9, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two daughters, Diana Rigley, of Nags Head, North Carolina, and Jeanette Noel, of Naples, Florida; two granddaughters; and two great-grandsons.
