A celebration of life for Betty Davis, 89, of Denison, will take place at a later date. She died on Friday, April 3, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; one daughter, Kathy; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, James.
