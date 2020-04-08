Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OVER 45 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MUCH OF CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&