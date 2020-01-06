Beverelie J. Kuker, 75, of Denison, died Friday, January 3, at MercyOne Medical Center in West Des Moines.

A visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, with a prayer service at 12 and a funeral service beginning at 2 at Pauley Jones Pfannnebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Burial will follow at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens.

Beverelie is survived by her children, William Kuker, of Vienna, Virginia, Melissa Moorhead, of Pleasant Hill, Jennifer Tafoya, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Khristopher Kuker, of Rockwall, Texas; siblings, Russell Stahl, of Mason City, and Laurie Bierschenk, of Denver; and three grandchildren.

