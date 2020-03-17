James Boell December 1, 1969 - March 7, 2020 James Kenneth, son of Kenneth Duane and Cherryl (Anderson) Boell, was born December 1, 1969, at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm near Manilla and enjoyed working on the farm and 4H with his family. He attended school in Manilla and graduated from IKM Community School in Manilla in 1989. James then attended Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City for Park and Golf Course Management. He then moved to Holton, Kansas, where he started his family and worked various jobs. James then returned to Harlan and, for the next 20 years, worked at Jacobs and Molded Products. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, art, bowling, playing chess and listening to AC/DC. He struggled with years of health issues and recently moved to Mineola and lived with his daughter and her family. After a short stay on hospice, James passed late on Saturday evening, March 7, 2020, at his daughter's home in Mineola. He was 50 years of age. James was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Cherryl Boell. He is survived by four children: Marcenna (Chanh) Milner of Mineola; Miles Boell of Kansas City, Kansas; Morgan Boell of Topeka, Kansas; Marshall Boell of Kansas City, Kansas; four grandchildren: Matthew Milner, Mollie Boster, Mason Boster and Mikah Boell; siblings: Lisa (Arnold) Swanson of Council Bluffs; Marcy Boell and Curtis Boell, both of Harlan; Angie (Dave) Voyna of Grimes; and Kenneth Jr. (Jen) Boell of Manilla; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
