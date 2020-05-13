Visitation for Brenda Blum, 61, of Denison, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with groups of 10 rotating in 15-minute intervals.
She died Monday, May 11, at her home.
The public is invited to join the family for graveside services at 2:45 p.m. Monday at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Jason and Jesse; one daughter, Paige; six grandchildren; two brothers, Howard and John; and one sister, Beverly.
