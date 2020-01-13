Verlin “Butch” Bridgeman, 78, of Denison, died Saturday, January 11, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Joleen; four sons, Dan, Jason, Just’n and Jared; one daughter, Jenna; 19 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

