Verlin “Butch” Bridgeman, 78, of Denison, died Saturday, January 11, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Joleen; four sons, Dan, Jason, Just’n and Jared; one daughter, Jenna; 19 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
