Charles V. Erlbacher, 68, of Dow City, died Monday, January 6, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling with burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Erlbacher, of Dow City; two sons, Douglas Erlbacher, of Dow City, and Scott Erlbacher, of Harlan; three daughters, Bonnie Erlbacher, of Austin, Texas, Carla Erlbacher, of Council Bluffs, and Kristy Eller, of Parksville, Missouri; one grandchild; three sisters, Elaine Barrett, Marie Kenkel and Jan Duffy-Gilsdorf; and two brothers, Allen “Tim” Erlbacher and Dean Erlbacher.
