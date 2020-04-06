A celebration of life Coleen Barngrover, 62, of Denison, will take place at a later date. She died Sunday, April 5, at her home in Dow City.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Glen; one daughter, Mardi; two sons, Nate and Drew; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Cindy and Rhonda.

