A celebration of life Coleen Barngrover, 62, of Denison, will take place at a later date. She died Sunday, April 5, at her home in Dow City.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Glen; one daughter, Mardi; two sons, Nate and Drew; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Cindy and Rhonda.
