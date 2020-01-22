Denise J (Ohl) Ten Eyck, 65, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Denison, died Tuesday, January 7, in Omaha.

A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Boulders Conference Center, 1215 Donna Reed Road, Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Joey Dyer, of Omaha; one grandson; and two sisters, Pam Soseman and Shelley Starman, both of Denison.

