Denise J (Ohl) Ten Eyck, 65, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Denison, died Tuesday, January 7, in Omaha.
A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Boulders Conference Center, 1215 Donna Reed Road, Denison.
Survivors include her daughter, Joey Dyer, of Omaha; one grandson; and two sisters, Pam Soseman and Shelley Starman, both of Denison.
To plant a tree in memory of Denise Ten Eyck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.