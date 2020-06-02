Visitation for Dennis Moeller, 71, of Petersburg, Nebraska, will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Burial will be at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.
He died Tuesday, May 26, at his home in Nebraska.
Survivors include two daughters, Nikki and Allison; one son, John; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Marc and Louis; and one sister, Carla.
